Music’s biggest night, the 2025 Grammy Awards, is finally here!

The 67th annual awards show will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday (Feb. 2) beginning at 8PM ET.

Every year, the Grammys celebrate the best in music, recognizing artists who have pushed boundaries, broken records and captured the hearts and headphones of listeners worldwide.

This year we celebrate first-time nominees such as Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as legendary artists and former winners such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Beyonce, who are also nominated.

Categories such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist are especially competitive this year, proving just how dynamic and diverse the music landscape has been over the past year.

Whether your favorite artist walks away with a trophy or not tonight, one thing is certain—2024 was an incredible year for music.

Below, check out the full list of winners as they're announced and see who made Grammy history this year.

2025 Grammy Award Winners Revealed

Album of the Year

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

WINNER: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles - Now and Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - 360

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

WINNER: Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - Apple

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

WINNER: Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

WINNER: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

WINNER: St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

WINNER: St. Vincent - Flea

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Best Country Album

WINNER: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

WINNER: Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

WINNER: Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA - Saturn

Best R&B Album

WINNER: Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)

Latto - Big Mama

WINNER: Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta - Funk Generation

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Kany García - García

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

WINNER:Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Music Film

WINNER: Jon Batiste - American Symphony

June Carter Cash - June

Run-DMC - Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

WINNER: Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

WINNER: Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

WINNER: Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)

Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Please note our list does not include every category, such as musical theater categories, Christian music categories, global music categories, spoken word and jazz categories, blues and folk categories, classic music categories and more.

