2025 Grammys Winners Revealed: See the List!
Music’s biggest night, the 2025 Grammy Awards, is finally here!
The 67th annual awards show will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday (Feb. 2) beginning at 8PM ET.
Every year, the Grammys celebrate the best in music, recognizing artists who have pushed boundaries, broken records and captured the hearts and headphones of listeners worldwide.
This year we celebrate first-time nominees such as Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as legendary artists and former winners such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Beyonce, who are also nominated.
Categories such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist are especially competitive this year, proving just how dynamic and diverse the music landscape has been over the past year.
Whether your favorite artist walks away with a trophy or not tonight, one thing is certain—2024 was an incredible year for music.
Below, check out the full list of winners as they're announced and see who made Grammy history this year.
2025 Grammy Award Winners Revealed
See the full list of 2025 Grammy winners as they are announced, below.
Album of the Year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
WINNER: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles - Now and Then
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - 360
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Song of the Year
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Doechii
WINNER: Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - Apple
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine – Remix
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.
WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Best Dance Pop Recording
Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
WINNER: Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
WINNER: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Best Alternative Music Album
Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
WINNER: St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
WINNER: St. Vincent - Flea
Best Metal Performance
WINNER: Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Best Country Album
WINNER: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
WINNER: Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
WINNER: Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA - Saturn
Best R&B Album
WINNER: Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Muni Long - Revenge
Usher - Coming Home
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don’t Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
Latto - Big Mama
WINNER: Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta - Funk Generation
Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Kany García - García
Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
WINNER:Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif
Charli XCX - 360
Eminem - Houdini
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Music Film
WINNER: Jon Batiste - American Symphony
June Carter Cash - June
Run-DMC - Kings From Queens
Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
WINNER: Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
WINNER: Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
Laura Karpman - American Fiction
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
WINNER: Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)
Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo - Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Please note our list does not include every category, such as musical theater categories, Christian music categories, global music categories, spoken word and jazz categories, blues and folk categories, classic music categories and more.
