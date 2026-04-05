Tori Spelling was involved in a frightening car crash over the weekend while driving with several kids in the car, including four of her own.

The actress was behind the wheel with her children and three of their friends when another driver allegedly sped through a red light and crashed into them, according to TMZ.

All eight people in the vehicle were later taken to the hospital.

Crash Details

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on April 2 in Temecula, California, about 80 miles outside Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

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When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles with visible collision damage.

At the Scene

Authorities said everyone involved was evaluated at the scene, and no arrests were made.

Video obtained by the outlet shows Spelling speaking with an officer following the crash.

Hospital Visit

Spelling and the seven children were transported to the hospital in three separate ambulances.

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According to TMZ, they were treated for injuries including cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions.

Family Details

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares five children — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — with ex Dean McDermott.

Spelling and McDermott met in Ottawa, Canada, while filming the TV movie Mind Over Murder. At the time, both were married to other people — McDermott to Mary Jo Eustace and Spelling to Charlie Shanian.

Less than a month after finalizing her divorce from Shanian, and following McDermott’s split from Eustace, the two married in a private ceremony in Fiji on May 7, 2006.

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Spelling officially filed for divorce in March 2024, and the former couple finalized their split more than a year later, in November 2025.