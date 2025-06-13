Tori Spelling’s Son Wants Her to Join ‘OnlyFans for Feet’

Tori Spelling's 12-year-old son wants her to sell photos of her feet.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who has Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and 8-year-old Beau with ex-husband Dean McDermott, admitted Finn has spent three years trying to persuade her to sign up for a website that offers "niche" image of "dirty" trotters and "weird toes" because he thinks she could make a lot of money.

Speaking on her misSPELLING podcast, she said: "So my 12-year-old is trying to convince me, not convince me... Fine, he's mentioned it many times that he really thinks that I should go on FeetFinder.

"It's like an OnlyFans for feet. First of all, this kid told me about it. He started pitching this like three years ago, and he's 12. And I'm like, 'What is this? I don't know what it is.'

"People post photos of their feet, and they make money. And there's like niches. You know, people have fetishes. They want pictures of dirty feet. They want pictures of weird toes, they want pictures.

"He's like, 'Mom, you're Tori Spelling,' and he pitches this. 'You're the OG Donna Martin. Imagine how much money you would make. And he knows, if I make money, I make it for them."

Tori, 51, previously admitted a conversation with her daughter Hattie led to her ending her marriage to Dean.

Speaking on her podcast, Tori revealed Hattie asked her: "Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?"

Although Tori insisted that Hattie "loves her dad," the question made her consider if staying in the marriage was the best thing for the kids.

She explained: "It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together. We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights."

Tori also revealed that Dean's alcoholism took a toll, saying: "He was an addict going through a lot, and a lot of it was taken out on me.

"And she saw that. I didn't like the person I was, trying to raise strong humans and just taking it and taking it.

"On my part, at least, the want of kids, just always wanting their parents together, I think kept me from making what was outwardly a better decision for them than what they saw between two partners.

"That kept me in the relationship far too long, and it ultimately, I feel, did a disservice to my kids."