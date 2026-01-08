Nikki Glaser has roasted Hollywood’s biggest names — but there’s one A-lister she won’t touch. And no, it’s not Meryl or Oprah.

It’s Julia Roberts.

“Julia Roberts wasn’t there last year,” Glaser told Yahoo ahead of her return as Golden Globes host. “She is the most sacred of cows in America.”

Reading the Room

Glaser said she’s been testing out material in clubs — but jokes about the After the Hunt star just don’t land.

“Not even the lightest, most innocent joke,” she added. “It’s as if I was joking about JonBenét [Ramsey].” Yikes.

Tiptoeing the Tightrope

Glaser crushed her debut last year with the perfect mix of sass and charm, but admits she planned to push the envelope a little further this time — until she realized the crowd would include A-listers who missed last year’s roast.

“You’ve got to mention [Julia], and I can’t just fawn over her — that’s not fun,” she said. “So what I do with her will be like walking a tightrope. It’s going to be like the hardest joke that I’ve ever written.”

Kylie, Timothée… and Caution

Even buzzy couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are easier targets — kind of.

Glaser said Jenner is her “blind spot.”

“I feel like she’s my friend. I know her from The Kardashians,” she joked. “I don’t want to go hard on her.”

Keeping It Light — But Real

Glaser says audiences can expect subtle nods to the state of the world — but no heavy-handed commentary.

“This night is like a huge escape,” she explained. “You’ve got to acknowledge what’s happening — without dragging the mood down.”

Bottom line: Nikki Glaser is fearless behind the mic — but even she knows better than to take on America’s Sweetheart.