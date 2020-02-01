Comedian Nikki Glaser Apologizes for Body Shaming Taylor Swift

Comedian Nikki Glaser made a public apology to Taylor Swift after she body-shamed her during a previous interview that was used in Swift's Miss Americana Netflix documentary.

In a picture posted on Instagram, the 35-year-old shared her love of the "Lover" singer and wore one of Swift's Red album t-shirts in a picture.

"Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of a--hats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year," Glaser wrote. "It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music."

As a Swiftie herself, the comedian shared that she was so excited for the documentary trailer to drop and was "horrified" to hear her own voice in the snippet. "The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a shitty tone, 'She’s too skinny; it bothers me... all of her model friends, and it’s just like, c'mon!'"

Glaser explained that her disrespectful quote was an example of "projection in PSYCH101 textbooks." She revealed that she has been battling an eating disorder herself for the last seventeen years and has often spoken about it during her stand up routines.

"I was probably 'feeling fat' that day and was jealous," she continued. "Also, I’ve had people say the same shit about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you’re struggling. And I was only bothered by her model friends because I’d like to be her friend and I’m not a model."

"I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I’m sorry for any pain I caused her and that I’d love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy," she concluded. It seems as though Swift has had an influence on her and her work, she is using Swift's anthem "The Man" during her current tour.

Swift replied to the apology. "Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves,” she wrote. "I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with. Sending a massive hug."

