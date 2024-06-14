‘Drag Race’ Star Gottmik Admits to ‘Reworking’ Nikki Glaser’s Jokes During Comedy Roast

&#8216;Drag Race&#8217; Star Gottmik Admits to &#8216;Reworking&#8217; Nikki Glaser&#8217;s Jokes During Comedy Roast

Frazer Harrison / Santiago Felipe, Getty Images

The most recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 had the queens competing in "The National Drag Convention Roast."

Drag Race contestant Gottmik, who won the Roast challenge on Season 13, was considered a frontrunner going into the comedy challenge.

Shortly after the new episode dropped on Paramount+ on June 14 (Friday), fans were quick to point out that Gottmik's jokes resembled those of comedian Nikki Glaser.

"Gottmik stealing every single joke from Nikki Glaser.. #DragRace #AllStars9," X (formerly Twitter) user @kellyanne shared a side-by-side comparison video of Gottmik's comedy set and jokes that Glaser has done previously.

Users responded to the video making its rounds on social media.

"What makes it worse is that Nikki's delivery was better across the board," @chrisphew said.

"Not being her advocate but a LOT of queens borrow jokes from these celebrity roasts, they open the YouTube compilations and go for it, something like Pinterest being a moodboard for runway looks," @pieitchi wrote.

All Stars 9 star Gottmik responded to the comparison, admitting to "reworking" some of Glaser's jokes and praising the comedian.

"Wait do you guys think everyone wrote their jokes!? loll [melting face emoji] [laughing emoji]. Nikki is my queen so reworking a few of her jokes was a DUH for me [nails emoji]. Love her," Gottmik wrote.

Despite Gottmik being considered a frontrunner, Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Plastique Tiara won the Roast challenge.

