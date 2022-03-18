Dove Cameron rose to fame as a young actress on Disney Channel's hit series Liv and Maddie, but now she is all grown up and ready to conquer the world.

Cameron recently released her new single, "Boyfriend," and though it's the 26-year-old singer's first explicitly queer single, it isn't the first time she's opened up about her sexuality. In 2020, the Descendants actress came out publicly as bisexual while hosting an Instagram Live, according to BuzzFeed.

Watch Dove Cameron's "Boyfriend" Music Video:

The singer recently appeared on VH1's hit reality series RuPaul's Drag Race. In an exclusive interview with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, she details the whirlwind of emotions she felt during filming.

"I'm going to be dead honest with you — the first day I like, panicked," she explains, with the thought she was "ruining" her big moment running through her head all day.

Cameron is a huge fan of the show, so much so she equates her stint as guest judge to her "wedding day" and "prom," calling it "the most important day of my life."

She notes that she was "crying" to her hair stylists as she thought she was screwing it up royally.

"I don't know where I would be without that show and the queer community at large and the drag community," Cameron continues, saying she was "so relieved when it aired" and the fans embraced her.

She details that on the second day of filming, she "cried for a different reason." This time, she was expressing to RuPaul how much she loved him.

As far as whether or not she will appear on the show again, she firmly states that she "made it pretty clear to the producers" that she is "going to be coming back whether I'm invited or not."

Considering her Drag Race stint and a new tour on the way, Cameron is poised to take over the world.

