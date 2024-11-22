Miley Cyrus Defends Chappell Roan Against Backlash

Miley Cyrus is championing the next generation of artists, using her experience to advocate for empathy and understanding.

Having endured the spotlight’s harsh scrutiny throughout her career, Cyrus is determined to help rising stars avoid the same pitfalls, particularly Chappell Roan. In a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cyrus urged people to extend compassion to Roan rather than criticize her.

“I wish people would not give her a hard time. It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn’t always a part of my life and fame,” Cyrus said.

Roan, who gained attention for her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and Grammy-nominated single "Good Luck, Babe!" has faced intense backlash over the past year. She has also been criticized for comments made during the presidential election season, clarifying that she would not be voting for Donald Trump. Roan has openly shared how fame has taken a toll on her mental health, comparing the experience to dealing with an abusive ex.

“The vibe of this - stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won’t leave you alone, yelling at you in public - is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband,” Roan told The Face.

The pressures of fame recently led Roan to cancel her performance at All Things Go, citing her mental health struggles. In a heartfelt Instagram Story, she apologized to fans, explaining that things had become overwhelming for her.

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now, and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox,” she wrote.

Cyrus isn’t the only artist rallying behind Roan. Mariah Carey also weighed in, reflecting on her own journey and offering advice to aspiring stars.

“Well, I have been through my share of dramas, and it’s not fun. My advice would be to go into this industry with a love for your talent and what’s real for you, not just the idea of being famous,” Carey told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Cyrus revealed her next creative venture - a visual album titled Something Beautiful, set to release next year. Describing it as “hypnotizing and glamorous,” Cyrus explained that the concept album draws inspiration from Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

“My idea was making 'The Wall,' but with a better wardrobe - more glamorous and filled with pop culture,” she teased.

Despite her accomplishments, Roan continues to navigate challenges, including a red-carpet controversy at the MTV VMAs, where she reportedly told a reporter to “shut the f up.” The details surrounding the incident remain unclear.