Why Did Chappell Roan Tell VMAs Photographers to ‘STFU’?

Chappell Roan made headlines Wednesday night (Sept. 11) after yelling back at photographers on the red carpet.

The moment took place during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in New York.

The "Pink Pony Club" hit-maker walked onto the red carpet alongside a knight, who rolled out a separate carpet just for her as photographers yelled to get Roan's attention and make her look their way.

At one point, a male photographer shouted, "Shut the f--k up," to which Roan flung around, pointed, and yelled back, "No, you shut the f--k up!"

"No, not me, b---h," she further scolded the photographer.

The moment marked one of Roan's first major award show red carpets since her recent success.

Online, Roan's fans quickly came to her defense, and she later clarified what happened during the incident.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," the four-time VMAs nominee admitted to Entertainment Tonight after she posed for the cameras. "I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying. And I yelled back. You don't get to yell at me like that."

Roan recently spoke out about the "creepy" and "predatory behavior" she's experienced at the hand of some fans, as well as stalkers.

“I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out — just because they’re expressing admiration. Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Roan added she is thankful for fans who have respected and supported her and her music, and clarified she was “specifically talking about predatory behavior (disguised as 'superfan’ behavior) that has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past.”

She concluded her message with requests for her admirers to stop touching her; being "weird" to her family and friends; assuming things about her; and calling her "Kayleigh."