Taylor Swift Thanks Her ‘Boyfriend Travis’ During 2024 VMAs Speech, Swifties Lose It

Taylor Swift is paying tribute to the man that stood behind her, Travis Kelce.

On Sept. 11, Swift was in attendance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. During her time there, she picked up several awards, including ones for Best Pop and Best Collaboration for her song "Fortnight."

However, when it came time for the night's biggest honor, Video of the Year, Swift took the time to give a shout out to her boyfriend, Kelce, for the first time on an awards show stage.

During her speech, Swift talked about directing the music video for her song "Fortnight" and how Kelce clapped in between takes to support her.

"I would say cut and we would be done with that take. I would just hear someone like cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it," Swift began.

"And that one person was my boyfriend… Travis. Everything that man touches turns to happiness and fun," she said while accepting her award.

Notably, Swift has won the Video of the Year award now five times. She previously won for her songs "Bad Blood," "Anti-Hero," "All Too Well" and "You Need to Calm Down." Because of this fifth trophy in the category, Swift has now become the artist with the most wins for Video of the Year in the history of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Despite Swift showing support to Kelce, he was absent from the event where Swift went solo. Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast the reason why he would not be at the show, citing his football schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs.

