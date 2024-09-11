No Award Needed! Britney Spears Was the 2024 VMAs’ Big Winner and She Wasn’t Even There

It was a pop tragedy when Britney Spears (and Madonna, and Lady Gaga, and Beyonce, and...) lost to Katy Perry for the Most Iconic Performance at the 2024 Video Music Awards Wednesday night (Sept. 11).

Perry, who was deservedly honored with the Video Vanguard award this year, beat out the more objectively iconic performances in her category — Spear's snake-assisted 2001 "I'm a Slave 4 U," Madonna's 1984 "Like a Virgin," Gaga's bloody 2009 "Paparazzi" — with her 2013 performance of "Roar." (Don't come for me, fellow Katy Cats: It was a good performance, yes! But nowhere near as zeitgeist-stirring as the aforementioned ones, we must admit.)

Despite the surprising loss, and Spears not even being at the show this year (not that she was expected to), the reigning Princess of Pop's lasting mark was all over MTV's annual awards show tonight.

The Holy Spearit was first resurrected on the red carpet before the show even kicked off, when pop artist Tate McRae — herself a devoted Spears fan and who was even recently interviewed by Spears — paid homage to Britney in a lacy black look ultra reminiscent of the "Womanizer" singer's 2001 Dolce & Gabbana VMAs red carpet dress.

tate mcrae vmas dress Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images loading...

George De Sota, Getty Images George De Sota, Getty Images loading...

Presenter and pop artist Addison Rae, whose own music and career has been likened to Spears, also showed her love for Spears before the awards show.

During a pre-show interview, Rae gushed over Britney's VMAs looks over the years. "She is an icon," Rae said, notably shouting out the singer's 2000 cover performance of Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

Spears was also heavily referenced during a VMAs 40th anniversary promo when host Megan Thee Stallion came out in a costume paying tribute to Spears' legendary 2001 "I'm a Slave 4 U" performance outfit, complete with a live snake wrapped around her arms.

Megan didn't last long thanks to her slithery friend, unfortunately, but it's no question Spears' jungle-themed 23-year old performance remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of the VMAs — as well as one of the most iconic moments in the history of popular entertainment, period.

Later on, Britney was lovingly referenced yet again when fellow blonde pop princess and former Disney darling Sabrina Carpenter included Spears' cheeky "Oops!... I Did It Again" monologue at the beginning of her space-themed performance, which also nodded to Britney's "Oops!..." music video with its astronauts and overall intergalactic aesthetic.

Whether she's performing on stage or not, being honored with an award or not, Britney Spears' is an inimitable, omnipresent force — at the MTV VMAs, in the entertainment industry, and in pop culture at large.

After all: She's Britney, bitch.