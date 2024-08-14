Did You Know Troye Sivan Discovered Chappell Roan 10 Years Ago?

Before Chappell Roan became Chappell Roan, she went by her real name, Kayleigh Rose, and attracted the attention of none other than Troye Sivan back in 2014.

"I've had [this] 16 year old girl on repeat for 2 months. You HAVE to listen to this, guys – go send some love," Sivan tweeted at the time, including a link to a video that has since been made private.

According to a reel on Instagram, the video Sivan linked to was Chappell's song "Die Young."

The person in the reel also pointed out that she had less than 7,000 subscribers at the time that Sivan shared her music.

Sivan continued, tagging Chappell's old Twitter account and encouraging fans to follow her and listen to the rest of her music.

"LETS BLOW KAYLEIGH UP BC I HAVEN'T HEARD A VOICE LIKE THIS SINCE ADELE, NO EXAGGERATION," the "Honey" singer raved.

YouTube star Connor Franta also joined in on the hype train and seconded Sivan's endorsement.

"GIVE THAT VOCALLY BLESSED GODDESS HER WELL DESERVED PROMO," he wrote.

According to the Instagram reel, Chappell later made an Instagram post thanking Sivan for helping her gain 15,000 views on her song.

Franta also discussed his "lore" with Chappell on influencer Brooke Averick's podcast on Aug. 9.

"My lore with her is that her first-ever YouTube video that she uploaded [...] I found it on YouTube with my boyfriend at the time. We found the song, it had like no plays but her voice was unbelievable," Franta revealed, also thrilling fans by seemingly confirming he was in a relationship with Sivan at the time.

"So we started tweeting about it like, 'This girl is incredible.' It had like 1,000 plays. This was like 10 years ago," he continued.

"We like, legitimately were like, 'She's the next – doesn't make sense now – but like, Adele.' Her voice was that soulful and unique [...] her voice was very particular," he went on.

"From then on, I followed her and like throughout the whole thing, I've just been like, 'One day she's gonna be a star,'" Franta added.