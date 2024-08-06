Did Chappell Roan Really Have the Biggest Lollapalooza Set of All Time?

Chappell Roan has become the bona fide pop star of Gen Z and her recent set at Lollapalooza in Chicago proved it.

Thanks to her meteoric rise in 2024, Chappell is being recognized for breaking the record for the largest crowd during a daytime set at the iconic music festival, per CNN.

"Chappell’s performance was the biggest daytime set we’ve ever seen. It was a magical moment added to Lolla’s DNA," a spokesperson for Lolla told CNN.

The exact number of attendees present for Chappell Roan's set has not been released, but about 110,000 festival-goers attended Lolla each day this year, according to the outlet.

Videos and photos of Chappell's set went viral on social media as people were mesmerized by the sheer size of her crowd, which appeared to flood across nearly the entirety of Grant Park.

The official Lollapalooza Twitter/X account even posted a photo with the caption, "It's Chappell's world and we're just living in it."

CNN also reported that sources close to the singer reportedly said that her crowd "rivaled many headliners" and is believed to be the festival's biggest set of all time, anywhere in the world.

Lollapalooza expanded to several countries in South America, including Brazil and Argentina, in 2010, plus stops in Europe and Asia with festivals taking place in France, Germany and India, among others.

This year's headliners at the OG festival in Chicago included Stray Kids, SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Blink-182.

Before her record-breaking Lolla debut, Chappell was set to play a smaller stage but was moved to the main stage due to her massive popularity, switching time slots with Kesha.

Her set was also moved to a bigger stage at Bonnaroo in Tennessee earlier this summer following her performances at Coachella in California and Governor's Ball in New York.

Chappell Roan's legendary rise is thanks in part to her hit single "Good Luck, Babe!" and her spot as an opener on Olivia Rodrigo's Guts tour last year.

Plus, her songs "Hot to Go," "Femininomenon" and "Red Wine Supernova" have all gone viral online, as well as her eye-catching stage costumes inspired by iconic drag queens.