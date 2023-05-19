Andy Cohen Wants to Have a Threesome With Friend Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen says he and Anderson Cooper could have some "good threesomes" if they ever wanted to take their friendship to the next level.

Speaking to Sherri Shepherd on her daytime talk show Sherri, the Bravo host opened up about his and Cooper's platonic relationship.

"[A threesome] is what it would take, because we are truly just friends. We really are," the Watch What Happens Live! host said, joking he and the CNN anchor could have a "throuple situation."

Cohen, 54, gushed that he loves Cooper, 55, "to death" and loves "being a part of a duo." He also shared that the pair have grown "much closer over the years," have "so much fun" together and that he enjoys "making [Cooper] giggle."

Cohen and Cooper have co-hosted CNN's New Years Eve Live since 2017, when Cohen took over for fired comedian Kathy Griffin.

Cohen and Cooper first met in the early '90s when they were set up on a blind date. They spoke on the phone before meeting. Things didn't work out romantically, but the two have remained good friends ever since.

Cohen has two young children: Lucy, 1, and Benjamin 4. He recently told NPR about how hard it is running a media empire while raising kids solo.

"I am tired, but I'm really tired because of the kids, frankly. I've got the jobs that I have covered. It's the kids that are the right turn. Everything has changed. My axis has changed. My priorities have changed. The way I live my life every day has changed," Cohen explained.

Cooper has been in a long term relationship with partner Benjamin Maisani since 2009. They share two children: Wyatt, 3, and Sebastian, 1.