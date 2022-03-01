Wait, Which ‘Real Housewives’ Does Andy Cohen Secretly Hate?

Andy Cohen works closely with the stars of the Real Housewives franchise, but he doesn't necessarily get along with all of them. In fact, we recently learned that he may even hate a couple Housewives.

Heavy notes that the Watch What Happens Live host was recently put on the hot seat by a curious fan. “Do you have Housewives that you hate as much as we do but you keep them on for good TV?” they wanted to know.

Cohen kept his answer classy and vague, but admitted that there are some he doesn't get along with quite as much as the others. "Maybe one or two," he said. Although he purposefully wasn't clear on the specifics of who he doesn't like, that hasn't stopped Real Housewives fans from speculating.

Reality Tea places former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill as a top suspect. The gossip site alleges that she and Cohen were previously close, but that their relationship changed for the worse.

During a 2020 interview on Juicy Scoop, Radziwill revealed that she had not been invited to any of Cohen's Christmas parties since leaving the franchise.

Things seemingly took a dive again in 2021 when Cohen claimed that Radziwill was "not the person I used to know," according to Us Weekly. He added that he felt like he had "changed her life" and seemingly implied that she was not appreciative.

Radziwill held nothing back in a blistering response on social media: “Just another man telling a woman she ought to be more grateful. Housewives changed Andy Cohen’s life, not mine. And Bravo built a 100 million dollar franchise on the backs of women. Let’s not get it twisted."

Check out her tweet below:

Reality Tea also mentions Kelly Dodd, Danielle Staub and Jill Zarin as some of Cohen's potentially most-hated Housewives, though nothing is confirmed. All of the above-mentioned stars have had rumored drama with Bravo or Cohen at some point or another.

However, the site pointedly notes that Cohen allegedly detailed difficulties working with Zarin when he reportedly told a fan that she was difficult.

Considering that the original question was about a star he hated but still works with, Zarin might even be exactly who Cohen had in mind. After all, he may or may not dislike her personally, but Reality Tea notes that he brought the RHONY star back for a season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

So while Cohen didn't name any names, it seems like fans didn't need him to be too specific after all.