Kyle Richards Regrets Having Rumored Girlfriend Morgan Wade on ‘Real Housewives’

Kyle Richards "felt bad" about having pal Morgan Wade on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid dating rumors.

The reality TV icon, whose marriage to Mauricio Umansky is up in the air, and the country star had to shoot down speculation they were more than just friends when the actress smooched the singer in the promo for her track Fall in Love With Me.

And while Kyle, 54, isn't bothered by the claims, she feels guilty for putting her friend through it by having her on the reality show.

She told Us Weekly: "I don't even think about it anymore. It doesn't faze me."

Kyle added: "In the beginning, I did because even though she's an artist and a musician, she's not someone who wants this attention. I felt bad about that."

Asked how her estranged spouse Mauricio felt about her tattooing her initial on Morgan's arm on the program, she replied: "He likes Morgan a lot. We've gone to her shows [as a] family. What they didn't show [in that scene] was me saying, 'I'm going to do a tattoo on you,' and her saying, 'You can, I don't care.' I was drawing flowers, a pumpkin, but I can't draw to save my life, so that's why I ended up just doing a K."

Speaking in a joint Instagram video to deny the romance rumor, Morgan explained: "I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on. If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."

The 40-year-old singer then added: "We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit. The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."