Lady Gaga Defends Dylan Mulvaney Woman’s Day Post Against ‘Hatred’

Lady Gaga spoke out in defense of social media star Dylan Mulvaney on Monday (March 11) after receiving hate comments about their joint International Women's Day post.

"It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred," the "Born This Way" singer wrote in an Instagram caption.

"When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it 'backlash' I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence. 'Backlash' would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn’t like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred," Gaga continued.

The Grammy-winning singer noted society still has "immense work" to do when it comes to transgender people being "cherished and upheld by all of us."

"I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence," she continued.

The pop star added to her powerful message: "I hope all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women’s Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally. That all people are celebrated equally. A day where people of all gender identities are celebrated on whichever holiday speaks to them. Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity."

Read Lady Gaga's entire caption, below:

"You mean the world to me. Love ya," Mulvaney commented in response to Gaga's post.

The original post featuring multiple shots from a stunning photo shoot of the two stars was first posted to Mulvaney's Instagram account on Friday (March 8) in celebration of International Women's Day.

"Put this on your vision board, world! We love you," Lady Gaga said in a video on the last slide of the post as she shared a sweet hug with Mulvaney.