Lady Gaga Is Officially Back in the Studio, but Don’t Expect a Rock Album

Lady Gaga is back in the studio and making music.

Taking to her Instagram account, the "Hold My Hand" singer shared that she was back in the studio and that the creative juices were flowing.

"There’s a rat in the studio," she captioned one of her posts, which featured a selfie of the singer.

Mother Monster also shot down a rumor that has been swirling about her next album, that it will be a rock album.

"No I’m not making a rock album," she captioned another post of her playing the guitar.

There is currently little known about Gaga's upcoming album. She has not revealed a tracklist, a date for the album to drop or any collaborations that may or may not be on the project.

Gaga's last solo album was 2020's Chromatica, which drew inspiration from house music and featured the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande.

While her upcoming album may not be a rock album, it does not mean that Gaga does not have experience with the rock genre. She previously did a tribute to rock singer David Bowie at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

The following year, she performed at the 2017 Grammy Awards with heavy metal pioneers Metallica, where she kept up with lead singer James Hetfield.

Last year, Gaga collaborated with rock legends The Rolling Stones on their song "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" from their latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

What is known about Gaga's year ahead is that she will be in the sequel to the movie Joker from 2019. Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, she play the role of Harley Quinn.