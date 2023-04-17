Lady Gaga’s ‘ARTPOP’ Producer ‘Finished’ With Talking About Rumored Follow-Up Album ‘ACT II’

The long-awaited follow-up to Lady Gaga's cult-favorite ARTPOP project might be dead in the water, according to one of the producers who worked on the campy EDM album.

Producer DJ White Shadow, who worked with Gaga on 2013 album, says he's "officially finished" talking about ARTPOP and ARTPOP: ACT II.

"No longer talking about ARTPOP. I am officially finished. Don’t ask me about it. Don’t talk to me about it," the DJ and producer wrote in an Instagram Story over the weekend.

According to a Lady Gaga fan account on Twitter, DJ White Shadow also deleted all social media posts related to the album's long-teased follow-up.

It's unclear why DJ White Shadow is suddenly washing his hands of the project, though it certainly doesn't bode well for fans for have been waiting 10 years for ACT II.

Gaga first teased ARTPOP: ACT II during a fan Q&A on Twitter in 2013.

When a fan asked her if she had already begun work on a follow-up to ARTPOP, Gaga responded, "Yes, lots of songs for ACT TWO!"

According to Newsweek, in 2021 fans launched a Change.org petition challenging Gaga's record label, Interscope, to release ARTPOP: ACT II. The petition has over 56,000 signatures as of April 2023.

Unfortunately, over the past decade, little to no details have emerged surrounding the once-confirmed follow-up.

In 2014, Gaga released Cheek to Cheek, a collaborative jazz album with Tony Bennett. Two years later, she released the country-tinged Joanne. Since then, she's starred in multiple films and released a new album called Chromatica.