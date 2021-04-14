Lady Gaga Says ‘ARTPOP’ Album Once ‘Felt Like Destruction’

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Lady Gaga's response to all the love for ARTPOP, Kanye and Kim's custody agreement and more, below.

Lady Gaga's ARTPOP Album Gets Its Due



ARTPOP, Lady Gaga's 2013 album, is currently sitting at No. 3 on the iTunes chart. In response to all the love, Gaga took to Twitter to express her appreciation and explain the emotions behind the album. "I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction," she tweeted. "We always believed it was ahead of its time."

NYC Woman Raises Funds for Asian American Uber Rides Following Violent Subway Attack

Maddy Park, a New York City resident, helped raise $100,000 for Asian Americans who fear using public transportation following violent racist attacks. Park launched the Cafe Maddy Cab initiative, which pays for private Uber and Lyft rides for female, elderly and LGBTQ+ Asian Americans. (via Yahoo! News)

New Vaccine TV Special Hosted by Russell Wilson and Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara will be hosting NBC's upcoming vaccine TV special, Roll Up Your Sleeves, on Sunday, April 18. The special will be packed with stars, including Shaquille O'Neal, Demi Lovato, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matthew McConaughey, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The point of the special is to "educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines." (via TMZ)

Viral Recipe Combines Popcorn and... Mayo?

Food Network personality Molly Yeh recently went viral for her "Popcorn Salad" recipe from her show Girl Meets Farm. Yeh's recipe is basically pasta salad featuring popcorn. Naturally, folks are roasting her online. (via BuzzFeed)

Last Season's American Idol Finalists to Perform

The Top 10 finalists from the previous season of American Idol will finally get a chance to perform live on stage after their season was forced to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contestants will also be competing for a chance to possibly come back to the show. (via Billboard)

Kim and Kanye Reach Custody Arrangement

Kim and Kanye, who are in the midst of a public divorce, reportedly recently agreed on joint legal and physical custody of children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. (via CNN Entertainment)

Nearly Half of Adults Worry About Buying Nice Things If They Have Pets or Kids

A survey of 2,000 adults in the U.K. revealed that 67 percent of parents currently have a stained sofa, while 45 percent are nervous to buy anything nice in case their pets or children damage it. (via SWNS)