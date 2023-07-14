In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights host Donny Meacham, Olivia Rodrigo gives some insight on the meaning behind her new hit single, "vampire."

Meacham notes that when he first heard the song, he picked up that it's about "seeing all the red flags" in a relationship, but unfortunately "seeing all the red flags too late."

When asked about the red flags she has a hard time recognizing, Rodrigo laughs and declares, "All of them."

The 20-year-old California native notes she loves "seeing the best in people," so when her friends point out that a guy she's into might have a "bad reputation," she often sees past it.

"'He's different, you don't know them,'" Rodrigo jokes that she tells them, adding she's "growing out of that now."

"I've definitely done that in my past and that's sort of what the song is about," she tells PopCrush Nights.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" Music Video:

Speaking of growing up, Rodrigo is spending half her time in New York City these days after a bi-coastal move.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Fans Slam Fake Twitter News Stories About Singer

"I think New York is really, like, spontaneous. You can just hang out with people," the pop star tells PopCrush Nights.

Rodrigo shares she's "enjoying getting to meet new people and hang out with more people" in the Big Apple. "I love it there so much," she gushes.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo's Full PopCrush Nights Interview:

Rodrigo released "vampire" on June 30.

The heartbreak anthem, which follows her hits "drivers license" and "good 4 u," debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, notching Rodrigo's third No. 1 on the chart.

The track is the lead single off Rodrigo's upcoming sophomore album, GUTS, out Sept. 8.

Listen to PopCrush Nights every weeknight starting at 7PM by downloading the PopCrush App. Or listen online 24/7 here!

Olivia Rodrigo's Biggest Musical Inspirations Below, discover 11 of Olivia Rodrigo's favorite artists and musical inspirations.