Everything You Need to Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s Rumored New Boyfriend Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo appears to have a new romance in her life.

Rodrigo has had a stellar year so far. Her album Guts was released in September and topped the Billboard 200 chart upon its release. The album spawned the successful singles "Vampire" and "Bad Idea Right?" Both became top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Every Guy I Like Is Gay' Lyric Draws Reactions

On top of a new album, Rodrigo appears to have a new man in her life. Look below for everything you need to know about her rumored flame Louis Partridge.

What Does Louis Partridge Do?

Partridge is a 20-year-old English actor, who has starred the Enola Holmes franchise on Netflix, according to IMDb. Other movies that he has starred in include: Paddington 2 and Pan. He also played Sid Vicious in FX's Pistol about the Sex Pistols and the band's rise to stardom.

When Was Partridge First Linked to Rodrigo?

Rodrigo and Partridge first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when People reported that the pair was spotted hanging out in London. Fans also captured pictures of the two of them walking into a venue together.

How Many Siblings Does Partridge Have?

Partridge is the only boy of his siblings. He has an older sister and a younger sister. So, he is one of three children. In an interview with the Gentleman's Journal, Partridge shared that his older sister has helped to shape his taste in music.

He previously spoke to The Face about how his fame has affected his family.

"I think it’s a little weird for my sister at school because, obviously, the kind of people that watch Enola Holmes are her mates and in her year, that demographic. But she really doesn’t care about it too much. My family are trying to keep things as normal as possible… even though it’s kind of f---ing mad that it’s happening!"