How to Get Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road next year on her Guts World Tour!

The pop superstar and current queen of teen angst will be taking her new album on tour starting in February in Palm Springs, Calif. Guts dropped on Sept. 8 and was met with critical acclaim.

The Guts World Tour marks her first solo arena tour. The tour is the follow-up to her hugely popular, sold-out 2022 Sour Tour, which featured Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, Chappell Roan and Baby Queen as opening acts.

Who Is Opening for Olivia Rodrigo on Her Guts World Tour?

Opening acts for the tour include alt-rockers The Breeders, returning opener Chappell Roan, viral star PinkPantheress and singer-songwriter Remi Wolf.

The four acts will split their time as opening act, with Chappell Roan kicking things off from Feb. 23 through April 1 on the first North American leg; Remi Wolf taking over in Dublin for the European leg; and PinkPantheress closing out the second North American leg. The Breeders will appear for the April 5 and 6 New York dates, plus the Aug. 13 and 14 L.A. shows.

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour Dates Revealed:

Olivia Rodrigo will kick things off in California before heading out on a journey across the U.S., Canada and Europe in 2024.

The tour is set to stretch from February all the way through August next year.

02/23 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

02/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/06 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

03/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/13 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

03/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/20 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/24 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

07/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

07/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

07/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

How to Get Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour:

Registration for the Guts Tour American Express Early Access sale and the Registration On-Sale for North America opened today (Sept. 13) and will close Sunday (Sept. 17).

Invitations for the Early Access sale will be sent out on Tuesday (Sept. 19), while the sale opens Wednesday (Sept. 20).

Registration On-Sale invitations will then be sent out on the night of Sept. 20, with the sale opening on Sept. 21.

Fans can register for the North American sales and find out more information about other territories via Olivia Rodrigo's website.

To register, all you have to do is enter your information into the form and choose your preferred show. After that, you will receive an email confirmation that you have registered.

For the Registration On-Sale, you will receive an email on Sept. 20 letting you know whether you have been randomly chosen to participate in the sale or if you have been waitlisted. If chosen, a code will be sent to you via text message the day before the sale that you can use to access tickets during the sale.

If you get waitlisted, don't panic! You may be randomly selected to purchase tickets during the sale if there are enough available. Those who are chosen will be notified via text.

Ticketmaster's Guts Tour FAQ contains more information.