2023 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion Moments That Made Us Do a Double Take: PHOTOS

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Your favorite stars are hitting the pink carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in their very best (and wildest) looks, from Doja Cat’s barely there spiderweb dress to Megan Thee Stallion’s sheer, elegant gown and Olivia Rodrigo's stunning silver number.

The stars are descending upon the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the iconic awards show, which kicks off Sept. 12 at 8PM ET on MTV, MTV.com and Paramount+. Find out how to stream the show online here.

READ MORE: See the Full List of 2023 MTV VMAs Winners

Nicki Minaj will host the show for the second year in a row, as well as perform twice: first in a solo performance and then in a collaborative effort with other hip-hop legends.

Shakira and Diddy, who are set to receive two of the night’s biggest honors, will also perform.

Plus, Rodrigo will presumably perform a track from her freshly released sophomore album, Guts. Other performers include Anitta, Stray Kids and Lil Wayne, among others.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

From Olivia Rodrigo's stunning silver number to Doja Cat's barely there spider web gown, these 2023 MTV VMAs looks had us doing a double take.
