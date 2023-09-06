The MTV Video Music Awards are back, and fans are ready to celebrate the best music videos of the year, along with the iconic artists who made them.

The show will air live on Tuesday (Sept. 12) at 8PM ET from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

A host for the live show has yet to be announced, but a pre-show airing from 6:30 to 8PM ET on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo is set to be hosted by rapper Saweetie, along with MTV staples Nessa, Dometi Pongo and Kevan Kenney.

Contenders for this year's Video of the Year award include Miley Cyrus, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo, while Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and others will be vying for Artist of the Year in a category that only features women for the first time in the history of the famed awards show.

Voting for Best New Artist is still open on MTV's website.

Who's Performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs?

This year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award recipient is Shakira, who will perform on the VMAs stage for the first time in 15 years. Shakira joins the list of iconic female artists to receive the Video Vanguard award in recent years, including last year's honoree Nicki Minaj, as well as Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Rihanna, among many others.

Plus, Sean "Diddy" Combs will accept the Global Icon Award and take the stage as well.

Other performers include Doja Cat, Anitta, Demi Lovato, Kaliii, KAROL G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, NLE Choppa, Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, Stray Kids, The Warning and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

How to Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on TV:

The show will air live on MTV at 8PM ET.

How to Stream the 2023 MTV VMAs:

The VMAs will be available to stream on MTV.com and Paramount+. You can also catch the show on Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo and FuboTV.