Nicki Minaj Just Made History by Breaking Her Own VMAs Record

Nicki Minaj just made MTV history by beating her very own VMAs record.

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Tuesday (Sept. 12), host Minaj took home the Best Hip-Hop Video award for her single "Super Freaky Girl," which was presented to her by 30 Seconds to Mars members Shannon and Jared Leto.

According to VegasInsider.com, the win marks Minaj's fifth triumph in the category, officially making her the most awarded artist in the VMAs Best Hip-Hop category.

The rapper and singer previously won in the category for her videos for "Do We Have a Problem," "Chun-Li," "Anaconda" and "Super Bass."

During her performance in the main telecast, Minaj previewed a new song from her upcoming record, Pink Friday 2, which released Nov. 19. She also performed her song "Last Time I Saw You."

To close out the show, Minaj performed alongside Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Lil Wayne and LL COOL J in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Along with her big, record-breaking win, Minaj was also nominated for Artist of the Year, Video of the Year (“Super Freaky Girl”), Best R&B (“Love in the Way” with Yung Bleu) and Best Visual Effects (“Super Freaky Girl”).

During last year's awards show, Minaj performed a mashup of nine of her biggest hits, including appearances from LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.

Minaj also received the Video Vanguard award in 2022. This year, the award went to Shakira.