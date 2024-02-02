Azealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj Is Broke, Says There’s Something Very Wrong With Nicki’s Butt

Azealia Banks is dissing Nicki Minaj in the wake of Nicki's rehashed beef with Megan Thee Stallion.

Azealia Banks Calls Out Nicki Minaj

On Thursday (Feb. 1), Azealia Banks hopped on Instagram Live and shared her thoughts on her arch nemesis Nicki Minaj after Nicki has been making headlines for her multi-day binge-dissing session of Megan.

“It’s pretty clear that Nicki’s f**ked up, like she’s f**ked up financially, you know?" Banks says in the video below. "I realized it when she was f**king frying the can of creamed corn in the teflon pan. I was just like, 'What in the welfare is happening right now? This is insane.' And, whatever, I’ve probably like made some crazy looking s**t on here but I’m also not going around trying to menace other artists and call them broke and tell them to pay rent and all that other s**t like that."

Banks continues: "You can tell just by whatever keeps happening with Nicki’s butt that she’s f**ked up right now. Because there’s something very f**king wrong with the butt, and I don’t know what it is but I do know that the surgery to get that s**t out of there is a pretty penny. It’s not like a boob reduction or like switching out for a new pair of bags. It’s not like a Rhinoplasty. No, it’s like, I know that that procedure, just considering, ew. Like, you know how many just f**king little pockets of just migrated stuff there probably is? Yeah, that’s a very tedious thing and it’s also a very risky procedure that she can’t afford to have right now."

Azealia Banks Disses Nicki Minaj in the Past

Azealia Banks is one of Nicki Minaj's biggest rap detractors and they've had frequent issues in the past. Last July, Banks shared her thoughts on the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef, opining that Nicki really wants to be friends with Cardi and also saying Nicki really wants to divorce her husband Kenneth Petty. Banks doesn't appear to be the biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan either. Last May, Banks suggested Megan faked getting shot by Tory Lanez.

See video of Azealia Banks calling Nicki Minaj broke and clowning Nicki's butt below.

Watch Azealia Banks Calling Out Nicki Minaj