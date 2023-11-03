Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow to Perform Duet at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform with Sheryl Crow at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday (Nov. 11).

The "Vampire" hit-maker is returning to the star-studded bash in New York again, after performing "You're so Vain" by Carly Simon last year.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, told The New York Times: “Olivia Rodrigo is coming in this year.

“Last year she got up and sang ‘You’re So Vain’ by Carly Simon. She’s going to play with Sheryl Crow this year. It’s this mutual admiration that connects the past with the present.”

It's not known what song the pair will duet on.

This year's inductees include Kate Bush, George Michael, Missy Eliott, Willie Nelson and Rage Against The Machine.

The ceremony takes place at the Barclays Center.

Meanwhile, Olivia has recorded a song for the new Hunger Games movie.

The 20-year-old pop star has shared a preview of her track "Can't Catch Me Now," which is featured in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and is released on Friday (Nov. 3).

The "Good 4 U" hit-maker said: “Soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

The film is based on a young Coriolanus Snow, the main antagonist in the franchise, who is played by Tom Blyth.

A synopsis reads: "The prequel movie will focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem.

"Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games... only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12."