No Feud Here! Taylor Swift Sings Along as Olivia Rodrigo Performs ‘Vampire’ at 2024 Grammys

The crowd was loving Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 Grammy Awards performance Sunday night (Feb. 4) — even Taylor Swift!

Swift could be seen singing along in the audience when the camera panned toward her during the pop star's performance of her hit single "Vampire."

Watch the moment, below.

Moments later, when Swift won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Rodrigo could be seen clapping for Swift's victory.

The Disney Channel star was a vocal fan of Swift early on in her career, and the two often gushed about each other on social media and in interviews.

However, that all stopped after Rodrigo was reportedly forced to give Swift and producer Jack Antonoff 50 percent of the credit and royalties for her single "deja vu" due to a sonic similarity between the track and one of Swift's songs.

Some have even speculated that the "Vampire" lyric "Bloodsucker, fame f---er, bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire" was inspired by Rodrigo's alleged feud with Swift.

During an interview, however, Rodrigo admitted she was "very surprised when people thought that."

"I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing," she shared.

Swift also previously clapped for Rodrigo at the 2023 MTV VMAs.