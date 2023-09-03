Olivia Rodrigo had an interesting response to the fan theory that a line from one of her new songs is about Taylor Swift.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the “Bad Idea Right?” singer hitmaker addressed the speculation that a line in the lead single from her forthcoming sophomore album, GUTS, was inspired by Swift. Specifically, the lyric, “bloodsucker, fame f—-r, bleedin’ me dry like a g—--n vampire,” was about the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer.

When asked about the theory, at first, she whispered, “How do I answer this?” before she responded to the question.

“I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about,” she stated. “I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

She added while laughing nervously that she was “very surprised when people thought that.”

You’ll recall that when Rodrigo’s debut solo single “Driver’s License,” premiered, Swift and Rodrigo shared cute social media interactions with one another, even Rodrigo proclaimed that she was a diehard Swiftie. The interactions and sweet interview comments about one another ceased when Rodrigo later gave Swift 50% of credits and royalties for her song “Deja Vu,” after fans noticed similarities in the scream-sing style that was also present in Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

Additionally, the theory grew more after Swift invited Sabrina Carpenter on an international leg of her The Eras Tour. It was theorized that “Driver’s License” was inspired by the past love triangle between Rodrigo and her former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, and Carpenter.