Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift clearly have no bad blood between them, seeing how the latter clapped for Rodrigo during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Tuesday (Sept. 12).

The moment took place when host Nicki Minaj shouted out the "vampire" and "get him back" singer.

The cameras cut to Swift and her "Karma" collaborator Ice Spice, who were both seen clapping for the Guts singer as Swift leaned over and seemingly said something to Ice Spice.

In another angle from the crowd, Swift could be seen raising her hands to clap for Rodrigo as she smiled and cheered for the Disney Channel alum's performance.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for her recent cover story, when asked if she and Swift are in a feud, Rodrigo denied any bad blood between them.

"I don't have beef with anyone. I'm very chill. I keep to myself. There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories," Rodrigo shared.

The feud rumors began when some fans started conspiracy theories about the two singers' friendship after Rodrigo gave Swift and Jack Antonoff 50 percent of her songwriting credits and royalties for her Sour tracks "1 step forward, 3 steps back" and "deja vu." The former interpolates Swift's "New Year's Day," while the latter was allegedly inspired by "Cruel Summer."

When asked about the situation, Rodrigo told Rolling Stone that she was not personally involved in that, but that in the future, she doesn't think she "would ever personally do that" to a younger artist.

Early in Rodrigo's career in 2021, she and Swift seemed close after Rodrigo expressed how big of a fan she was. She even received a hand-wrapped gift from the "Anti-Hero" singer. Rodrigo and Conan Gray also posted several videos to social media in support of Swift's Fearless re-release around the same time.

However, in recent months, Rodrigo has more or less remained quiet on the Swift front, leading to fans' conspiracy theories about an alleged feud intensifying.