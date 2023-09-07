Olivia Rodrigo Apparently Sings ‘Every Guy I Like Is Gay’ on New Album, Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to release her new album, Guts, tonight and one of the songs from it is already causing some social media controversy.

One of the album's songs is called "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl," on which Rodrigo seemingly sings about liking guys who are sexually unavailable to her.

"I talkеd to this hot guy, swore I was his type / Guess that he was makin' out with boys, like the whole night (Oh) / Everythin' I do is tragic (Oh) / Every guy I like is gay (Oh)" Rodrigo appears to sing on the track, according to lyrics found on Genius.

Some believe that Rodrigo's lyric might be shading her rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, who came out as queer in a 2021 GQ article.

In the interview with the publication, Bassett said that he wanted to "live my truth."

Prior to the interview with GQ, shared a since-deleted video of him singing and he discussed his orientation in the caption of the post.

"My entire life people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. Toxicity, hatred and negativity say less about the subject but say far more about those who spew it," the post said according to People.

"It's 2021. We are the generation of love & growth, it's time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same. Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love," it concluded.

Because of his coming out and Rodrigo's lyrics, many had a strong reaction to what she had to say in "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl."

