Lady Gaga Planning a Smaller ‘Mayhem’ Tour – Here’s Why
Lady Gaga is taking Mayhem on the road.
The pop icon revealed that she wasn't originally planning on touring this year. However, after a few pre-planned shows in Mexico, Brazil and Singapore, the "incredible response to the new album (Mayhem) inspired me to keep things going."
"It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks. We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 26).
"This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters," Gaga added.
The Mayhem Ball tour kicks off in July in Vegas, making stops across North America, Europe and the U.K.
Gaga's first tour since 2022's Chromatica Ball follows the release of her sixth studio album, Mayhem, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
The hit album features the self-love bop "Abracadabra," her smash duet with Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile," and lead single, "Disease."
North American tickets will go on presale March 31, and general tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on April 3 at noon local time.
Full Dates for Mayhem Ball:
July 16 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
July 18 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 6 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 7 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 22 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 23 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 26 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31 – Miami, Fla. – Kaseya Center
Sept. 1 – Miami, Fla. – Kaseya Center
Sept. 10 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 11 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Sept. 17 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Sept. 29 – London, U.K. – The O2
Sept. 30 – London, U.K. – The O2
Oct. 2 – London, U.K. – The O2
Oct. 7 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-Op Live
Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Nov. 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Nov. 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Nov. 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Nov. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Nov. 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
