Lady Gaga Planning a Smaller ‘Mayhem’ Tour – Here’s Why

Lady Gaga is taking Mayhem on the road.

The pop icon revealed that she wasn't originally planning on touring this year. However, after a few pre-planned shows in Mexico, Brazil and Singapore, the "incredible response to the new album (Mayhem) inspired me to keep things going."

"It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks. We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 26).

"This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters," Gaga added.

The Mayhem Ball tour kicks off in July in Vegas, making stops across North America, Europe and the U.K.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’ Lyrics Explained: Finding the Magic in Self-Love

Gaga's first tour since 2022's Chromatica Ball follows the release of her sixth studio album, Mayhem, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The hit album features the self-love bop "Abracadabra," her smash duet with Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile," and lead single, "Disease."

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Hasn’t Given Up on a ‘Telephone’ Sequel

North American tickets will go on presale March 31, and general tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on April 3 at noon local time.

Full Dates for Mayhem Ball:

July 16 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Las Vegas, Nev. – T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 6 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, Fla. – Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, Fla. – Kaseya Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Sept. 29 – London, U.K. – The O2

Sept. 30 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 2 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 7 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-Op Live

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Lady Gaga in the Late 2000s Take a look back at Lady Gaga's early days in the late 2000s as she rose to pop superstardom in 2008 and 2009.