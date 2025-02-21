Lady Gaga Hasn’t Given Up on a ‘Telephone’ Sequel

Lady Gaga has confirmed that a sequel to "Telephone" is on the way.

The 38-year-old pop star teamed up with Beyonce in 2010 for the track from her EP The Fame Monster, and while the music video concluded with a teaser that read "To be continued...," Gaga has only just confirmed that something is on the cards.

When asked during an appearance on Vanity Fair's "Lie Detector" series if a follow-up was coming, she said: "Yes."

But the "Poker Face" hit-maker remained coy when giving out many other details, including if whether the "Crazy in Love" singer will be joining her again this time round.

Asked if Beyonce would be involved, she said: "Maybe."

And when asked if scheduling conflicts were getting in the way of taking the project forward, Gaga confirmed that was not the case.

In the music video, Lady Gaga is a prison inmate who is behind bars for murdering her boyfriend and Beyonce arrives to bail her out before the two of them go on a killing spree at a diner.

The track, which was initially written by Gaga for Britney Spears before she turned it down, features the opening line "Hello, hello, baby, you called I can't hear a thing..." and when asked if she had ever answered the phone like that in real life, the Grammy Award-winning star admitted that was a possibility.

She said: "I feel like I might have actually done that before, but maybe not. I am so bad at this. I just said yes, and no and maybe."

When a crew member claimed that the lie detector confirmed she was being truthful with that initial answer, Gaga quipped that was "good to know."