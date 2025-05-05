Lady Gaga Shares Emotional Message After Brazilian Police Foil Concert Bomb Plot

Lady Gaga has shared an emotional message expressing her love for Brazil after police foiled a bomb attack on her concert in Rio de Janeiro.

The "Poker Face" star played a record-breaking free concert on Copacabana beach on Saturday (May 3) to an audience of around 2.5 million and it later emerged a planned attack on the gig using improvised explosives had been thwarted by cops. Now Lady Gaga has told fans how much the gig meant to her.

In a post on Instagram, the singer shared pictures taken at the gig and wrote: "Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show ... the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil.

"The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.

"An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world. I know I can’t, but I can say this ... if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard.

"You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights. You can lift yourself up even if it takes some time."

She concluded the message by writing: "Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster."

The two-hour show was paid for by the city of Rio de Janeiro in an effort to boost the local economy with around 500,000 tourists reported to have traveled to the city in order to witness the concert.

It was the biggest concert of Gaga's career and her first performance in Brazil since 2012.

News of the bomb plot didn't emerge until after the gig had taken place.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro said in a statement: "The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails."

According to Brazil's justice ministry, the recruiters identified themselves as Gaga's fans, who are also known as "Little Monsters."

The bombing was planned through a social media campaign that encouraged young people to attack the event. However, the attack was foiled by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro and the justice ministry, which found evidence of the group using coded language and extremist symbolism.

The alleged leader of the group was arrested in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Gaga issued a statement, revealing the pop star's team "worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert."

The spokesperson said: "We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning. Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks.

"Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place."