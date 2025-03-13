Why Is Lady Gaga Wearing a Blade of Grass With Her Engagement Ring?

Lady Gaga wears a ring containing the blade of grass Michael Polansky used to propose.

The 38-year-old pop star's fiance Michael Polansky proposed to her by wrapping grass around her finger before presenting her with a huge diamond ring, and the singer now wears the sentimental plant in a resin band alongside her pricey sparkler.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, she explained: "[Michael] got me two rings and one of them was the blade of grass and that’s the first one he proposed with.

"I love them both. But the blade of grass, you can’t replace something that has a meaning like that."

Gaga previously admitted Michael used the grass to propose because she had told him that was how she wanted her dream proposal to take place.

She told E! News: "He said to me: ‘If I ever proposed to you, how do I do that?' And I said: 'Just get a blade of grass from the backyard and wrap it around my finger.' And he did. He did that when he proposed."

The "Poker Face" star went on to write a song, titled "Blade of Grass," about the "special moment" for her new album Mayhem.

During an appearance on Apple Music 1, she told Zane Lowe: "I have good people in my life. I fell in love with Michael.

"As a songwriter you need life to inspire your writing and if everything is promotion, then I’ll write about promotion and I won’t write about that special moment I shared with you where Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day.

"We were in our backyard and I said: ‘Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger’ and then I wrote ‘Blade of Grass’ because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that’s in the center of the backyard."

The couple are believed to have been together since 2019 and news of the engagement went public at the Olympic Games in France last summer when the singer was seen on video introducing Michael as her fiance when meeting former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.