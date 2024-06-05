Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga Against ‘Invasive’ Pregnancy Rumors

Taylor Swift is not having it with the rumors about Lady Gaga being pregnant.

After rumors swirled when pictures of the "Born This Way" singer at her sister's wedding dropped, she responded on TikTok and denied being pregnant.

"Not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym," Gaga said in a reference to Swift's song "Down Bad" from The Tortured Poets Department.

In her video, she's lip-syncing to a TikTok audio that says, "I don’t have to find an aesthetic. I am an aesthetic. I mean I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who’s going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Once Actually Screamed 'But Daddy, I Love Him!'

She also encouraged her fans to register to vote in the upcoming presidential election in November in the same post.

"Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman," Swift commented on Gaga's post.

Swift's comment prompted a swirl of comments from fans marveling over the interaction between the two pop stars.

"Maybe the song 'applause' at the eras tour it's an easter egg to tell us that Taylor will do a featuring with lady gaga," one fan theorized.

"How do people not know that gaga and taylor are friends & have been since 2009???" another fan wrote.

Gaga also shared the same message on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (June 4).

"Not pregnant…. REGISTER TO VOTE or check if you’ve already registered," she wrote.

The rumors erupted after Gaga attended her little sister Natali Germanotta's coastal Maine wedding on June 1 with her longtime partner Michael Polanski.

While it seems Gaga is not busy with a pregnancy, she is busy recording her seventh studio album and gearing up for the release of the musical sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, which hits theaters on Oct. 4.

She stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix reprising the role of the Joker.