Gracee Shriver has a name for the kind of country music she's making — and chances are, it's unlike anything you've heard before.

The Oklahoma native calls it "Boujee Boot Country," a style that blends rock influences, witty storytelling, and plenty of personality. Now, she's putting it all on display with her debut EP, Pretty Psycho.

For Gracee, the project isn't just a collection of songs. It's an introduction to who she is as an artist.

Meet Pretty Psycho

Released June 26, Pretty Psycho is Gracee's first EP, featuring a mix of humorous, heartfelt, and relatable songs inspired by everything from complicated relationships to life's everyday chaos.

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The project pairs her signature raspy vocals with detailed storytelling and a rock-influenced country sound, exploring themes of confidence, heartbreak, and self-awareness.

“With this Pretty Psycho EP being my first ever project, I wanted it to be something that really showcased my Boujee Boot spunk branding and style,” Gracee says.

She credits artists ranging from Wanda Jackson and Ernest Tubb to Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley for inspiring her love of clever songwriting.

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“My favorite thing about them was their witty spin on lyrics,” she says. “I wanted these songs to be carefree, roll-your-windows-down kind of jams that brought a humorous edge to true, relatable life stories of mine.”

More Than Just a Look

While Gracee's signature studded boots and bold style have become part of her identity, she says "Boujee Boot Country" is about much more than fashion.

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“This EP is just that!” she says. “I am so excited for people to hear these songs… and whether they’re dealing with a breakup, pretentious guy, crazy girl, or just want to jam, there is something in here for them!”

That mix of honesty, humor, and confidence has quickly become her calling card.

A Rising Country Voice

Long before releasing Pretty Psycho, Gracee was already making a name for herself.

She performed her very first show at just 9 years old in front of country legend Garth Brooks before picking up a guitar and writing songs inspired by faith, family, and real-life experiences.

She later introduced herself to a national audience as a Top 16 finalist on NBC's The Voice in 2019.

Since then, Gracee has performed at CMA Fest, Rock the Country Festival, and venues across the country while earning recognition for her distinctive voice and fearless approach to country music.

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With Pretty Psycho, she's hoping listeners walk away with a better understanding of what "Boujee Boot Country" really means — and maybe find a few songs they can't help but blast with the windows rolled down.