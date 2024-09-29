A mother was arrested at The Happiest Place on Earth after she refused to cooperate when Disney officials pulled her aside for apparently lying about her two daughters' ages to gain them free admittance.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort theme parks allow children under 3 free admittance if they are accompanied by an adult with a valid park ticket and reservation. This has always been through the honor system, however, one mother seemingly took advantage of this. Videos of Jessenia Diaz donning Minnie ears while being led away by police in handcuffs went viral on TikTok. KLTA News reported that she was arrested at Disney's California Adventure after failing to show her identification to police officers, who were called by Disneyland officials after she attempted to bring her two children into the theme park without paying for tickets.

The video clips showed the two daughters' crying while clinging to their mother's legs and yelling "help." Diaz was seen yelling at the police officers. Anaheim Police Sgt. Matt Sutter told Fox News that when Diaz was approached by Disneyland security in regards to the ages of her daughters, she ignored them and kept walking inside. Police stated that she had done this four times in the last two months.

Sutter said that her behavior was "uncooperative to say the least." He continued, "What Disney will do, they'll work with you. They'll try to come up with a solution. They want their guests to stay in the park and enjoy their day. But she wasn't having any of that."

Sutter added that if she had cooperated or at least "behaved better," she wouldn't have got arrested. This marked the first time that she got caught, as the previous four times, security wasn't able to locate her in the parks. Diaz was released the same day with a citation.

The story didn't end there, Diaz claimed her innocence on her personal TikTok account, @Diaz.v8. The single mom said that reports are "full of lies" and will "post the truth" soon.