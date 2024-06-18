Shirtless Disney World Guests Arrested at EPCOT After Swinging Pole Around: REPORT

A drunk Disney World guest was arrested after ripping a pole from the ground and swinging it around in EPCOT.

In a TikTok video captured by @alexis.ringel, a man was seen waving a metal pole around while another shirtless man stumbled around beside him.

The second man also attempted to fight another person standing in the group while others attempted to tame the situation.

"Disney's not even doing anything," a woman behind the camera said.

"This is some kind of skit then, because what the actual f--k?" someone else said off-camera.

"Bro, I don't know. Is that a skit and I'm crazy?" the person repeated.

The TikTok user who uploaded the video elaborated on the incident in the comments section.

READ MORE: 'Entitled Family' Adorably Cuts Line at Disney World in Viral Vid

"We were told one of the guys punched an older lady cast member. The one holding the pole pulled it out from the ground and started swinging it around and yelling and coming towards the crowd," she revealed.

"There was no security for a while! So every one was confused if it was a skit or not because security was taking their precious time," she added.

One viewer noted that drunken incidents tend to occur more frequently at EPCOT.

"Epcot is notorious for overserving guests and creating bad situations for employees and other guests. Enough of this crap, Disney," they said.

In a follow-up video, police were called to the scene and the men were seen arguing with the cops and shouting.

They were also reportedly tased during the debacle.

The two shirtless men were then taken out in handcuffs, though not easily.

The video also showed that one of the men was also missing his shoes, adding to the chaos of the situation.

"Six Flags vibes! Nah this is what happens when people go to Disney to drink," one person commented.

According to the Disney blog Inside The Magic, Disney World and Disneyland remained alcohol-free, per Walt Disney's wishes, until 1982 when EPCOT opened.

That's when "drinking around the world" became a trend as guests were able to taste-test different alcoholic beverages from countries across the globe in one park.