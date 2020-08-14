28 Celebrities Share Their Ghost Encounters and Paranormal Experiences

People either believe in ghosts or they don’t. However, one thing is for sure: no one can deny the thrill of a chilling ghost story or the curiosity that comes with a supposed paranormal encounter.

That’s exactly why film franchises like Ghostbusters and television series like Celebrity Ghost Stories and Ghost Hunters have remained so successful for so many years.

With the attention of celebrities constantly in high demand by living people, it only makes sense that ghosts want to talk to them too. From Gwen Stefani to Cher, it seems as though most famous people have had a ghostly encounter—whether haunting, heartwarming, or even sexually-charged.

Below, check out 28 stars who have had run-ins with the paranormal.

