From the so-called Illuminati to the alleged secret cabals of Hollywood, celebrities at large are no stranger to speculation of cult involvement.

But beyond the rumors, plenty of stars have genuinely been involved in cults over the years — whether they created them, were indoctrinated into them by family members, fled them out of fear for their safety, or even had positive experiences.

From repressive overseas religious groups to self-sustainable "hippie" communes on the West Coast, a number of famous figures have gotten swept up in strange cults over the years — and we're not just talking about the controversial Church of Scientology and its more famous members, such as Tom Cruise, or the stars who were relieved to leave it behind.