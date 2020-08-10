25 Celebrities With Links to Scientology

Scientology and the Hollywood elite seem to go hand-in-hand with each other. Whether it’s a controversial scandal or the ongoing mystery of what actually goes on behind closed doors, the Church of Scientology has continuously mystified those unfamiliar with it.

Many celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Leah Remini and John Travolta, have famously been associated with Scientology. Whether they are longtime Scientology members or have left it behind completely, every story differs depending on who you ask.

Below, we’ve rounded up 25 celebrities who have been linked, in some capacity, to Scientology over the years.