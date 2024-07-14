Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano and More Celebs, Former Co-Stars React to Shannen Doherty’s Death

Celebrities and former co-stars are sharing their favorite memories and tributes to Shannen Doherty after it was announced that she passed away.

It was announced on Sunday (July 14) that Doherty died on Saturday (July 13) while surrounded by her family and dog, Bowie. In 2015, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer and in 2023, shared that it spread to her bones and it was considered Stage 4. Shortly after the statement, Doherty's loved ones and fellow celebrities paid tribute to her legacy on social media.

Doherty's Charmed co-star, Rose McGowan, posted a heartfelt tribute to her close friend alongside a slideshow of photos from them over the last three decades. She described her as having the "heart of a lion" and noted that she was mislabeled as trouble, though it was really passion for her craft that she had.

"I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live," she wrote. "Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary. Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister."

Despite being at odds and frenemies, her other Charmed co-star, Alyssa Milano, paid her condolences to her loved ones in a statement to Page Six.

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” she stated. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Actor Eric West, who worked with Doherty on Fortress, shared a statement via X (formerly Twitter). "My heart is broken. It was a pleasure to meet Shannen Doherty while filming our movie [Fortress] a little over 2 years ago! She was full of warm energy and positive vibes. So young. So talented. May she rest well," he wrote.

Actress Olivia Munn, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer, shared an Instagram Story about how they became "instant friends — which I honestly couldn't comprehend at times because watching her on 90210 was everything to me when I was 10." Munn explained how they were able to bond over "a shared battle and a desire to help other women."

"Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me," Munn shared. "True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease... Cancer is really f------ scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength and grace."

Full House star Dave Coulier met her during the show's filming. He shared a photo of her at a Stand Up to Cancer event and noted how so many people in his life died due to cancer.

See more celebrity tributes to the late Shannen Doherty, below.