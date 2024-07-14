Shannen Doherty Dead at 53

Shannen Doherty has died. She was 53.

People confirmed the Charmed star's passing due to breast cancer Sunday (July 14).

Doherty's longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the star's death in a statement to the magazine.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane said.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," the publicist continued.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Two years later, in 2017, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress revealed her cancer had returned following remission and was at stage 4.

In 2017, Doherty revealed her breast cancer had returned after going into remission.

In June, Doherty shared she was "scared" of the unknown as she prepared for a new round of treatment.

"It becomes very real in an incredibly different way, because I have no idea how long I'm gonna be on the chemo for," Doherty revealed on her podcast, Let's Be Clear.

"I have no idea if it's gonna be three months or if it's gonna be six months or if we're gonna — if after three months, it's not working, if we're gonna change again. That's not something that I can predict. It's not something my doctors can predict. And it's scary," she shared.

READ MORE: Shannen Doherty Doesn't Want These People at Her Funeral

Doherty was best known for her work on television shows such as Little House on the Prairie, on which she played Jenny Wilder, Charmed, on which she played Prue Halliwell, and 90210, on which she played Brenda Walsh.

As a teenager in the '80s, Doherty appeared in cult films such as Heathers, Night Shift and Girls Just Want to Have Fun. She also had a voice acting role in the animated Don Bluth film The Secret of NIMH.

In recent years Doherty appeared on television via Dancing With the Stars, Riverdale and the 90210 reboot series.