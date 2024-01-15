Shannen Doherty Doesn’t Want These People at Her Funeral: ‘They Don’t Really Like Me’

Shannen Doherty is planning her own funeral — and she has some specific requirements.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, she chatted with the executor of her will, best friend Chris Cortazzo, about her wishes regarding the attendees at her funeral.

"There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there. I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons, like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral," Doherty shared.

"But they will, because it's the politically correct thing to do and they don't want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don't want people to be crying or people to privately be like, 'Thank God that b---h is dead now,'" she added.

Doherty joked that her list of people she doesn't want to attend her funeral is "way too long" in comparison to those she does want to be invited.

"I'm talking about people that just really don't like me. I just don't want those people there and I know who they are. I abhor fakeness. I can't stand people who want to all of the sudden pretend that they found Jesus and they're so sorry and they repent and they didn't mean anything bad that they said about you, blah, blah, blah," she further explained.

"I can't stand that. I'm like, 'No, no, no. I know you're still the exact same petty human being. Don't. Just stay away from me. We're good. I don't need to say something bad about you, you don't need to say something bad about me, but we can just ignore each other,'" Doherty said.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress also revealed that she wants her ashes to be made into a piece of jewelry for Cortazzo, as well as be mixed with her dog's and her late father's ashes.

Doherty said that her father's 2010 funeral was actually what made her start thinking about who she wanted on the guest list for her own eventual funeral.

"I was pleasantly surprised at my dad's [funeral] of who showed up. But it made me start thinking about who would show up to mine," she said.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent chemotherapy, which put the disease in remission two years later.

The cancer, which is now in stage four, returned in 2020. In 2023, Doherty found out it had spread to her brain and bones.