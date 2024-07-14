Fans React to Shannen Doherty’s Death: ‘Thank You for Playing Such a Monumental Part in My Childhood’

Fans are paying their respects to the late Shannen Doherty.

Fans on social media began sharing their favorite moments meeting the 90210 alum, favorite acting roles and scenes, along with condolences to her loved ones.

One person recalled the time that Doherty made an appearance on Riverdale after her friend and former co-star Luke Perry passed away and how pivotal one particular scene was for some viewers that made people shed a tear or two.

"When Luke Perry died, Shannen Doherty came on his show to recite the Lord's Prayer," they wrote. "She wasn't a character there before this. It would be the last scene she did for a TV show. Rare for TV characters to respond to a death with prayer, compared with how often people do in real life."

Others noted just how much influence Doherty had in their lives. "You will be very missed, thank you for playing such a monumental part in my childhood," a fan tweeted.

"I was generations behind but i grew up with Shannen Doherty so much she felt like an older sister as Prue was to the Halliwell girls," another wrote. "I watched reruns of 90210, Charmed, my favorite movie is Heathers, and even scare tactics as a child. I missed her then. I’ll love her forever."

Nearly all of Doherty's work was talked about in one way or another. The majority of fans praised her for her works in Charmed, Beverly Hills 90210, Heathers, Mallrats, Our House and Little House on the Prairie.

See fan tributes and reactions to Shannen Doherty's death, below.