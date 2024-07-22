Shannen Doherty ‘Promised to Haunt’ Holly Marie Combs

Shannen Doherty made plans for after her death, according to her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs, who said her friend "promised to haunt" her.

Doherty passed away from cancer on July 13, 2024, at age 53.

Combs paid tribute to her longtime friend on Instagram on Sunday (July 21) with a video slide show of throwback photos set to Faith Hill's "There You'll Be."

"It's been one week and it feels like forever," Combs wrote in her caption.

"I spent all day looking for one particular picture and found just about every picture but that one," she went on.

"Shannen promised to haunt me but I thought she'd be occupied with a few others at first. Alas[,] I'm sure it will show up when and where I least expect it," Combs shared.

She also called Doherty her "rock."

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi offered her support in the comments section, writing, "She’ll show you a million signs in no time."

Combs, who also starred in Pretty Little Liars, and the Beverly Hills, 90210 star landed their Charmed roles in 1998 and played the roles of sisters until Doherty's exit in 2001.

Doherty's reason for leaving the show was related to her long-running feud with co-star Alyssa Milano.

Combs and fellow Charmed star Rose McGowan gave their support to Doherty regarding the feud during a panel at MegaCon Orlando in Feb. 2024, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core, was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her," Milano said after Doherty's passing, per ET.

"The whole world definitely feels the loss, I think, whether you were a fan of the show or one of her other shows, or you were a fan of the way she was addressing her battle publicly and helping a lot of people through their own struggles. There was a lot of people who looked up to Shannen, and I was one of them," Doherty's 90210 co-star Jennie Garth said on her I Choose Me podcast.