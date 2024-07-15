Shannen Doherty’s Final Podcast Episode and Social Media Post: ‘I Feel Hopeful’

Shannen Doherty's final podcast episode and final social media post left fans emotional.

After it was announced that the Beverly Hills 90210 passed away on Saturday (July 13), fans began to re-watch her final Instagram post (shared on June 26) just a few weeks before her death. The video was taken from one of her iHeartRadio podcast episodes where she spoke candidly about her Stage 4 cancer diagnosis and prognosis.

"I have no idea how long I'm going to be on the chemo for," she began, in regards to her breast cancer treatment. "I have no idea if it's going to be three months, or if it's going to be six months or if after three months it's not working if we're going to change again. Like, I don't, really. That's not something that I can predict, it's not something my doctors can predict and it's scary, it's like a big wake up call."

She added that at the same time, she does see "some positivity there" due to the molecular structure of her cancer cells changing recently.

"It means that there's a lot more protocols for me to try. So, you know, for the first time in a couple months probably, I feel hopeful," she said. "Because there are so many more protocols now, whereas before I was hopeful, but I was still getting prepared."

In the comments section of the post, celebs including Kristin Chenoweth and Rose McGowan left tributes to their friend. Meanwhile, fans wrote about how much she meant to them as an actor but also as someone that other cancer patients could relate to and learn from.

As for Doherty's last Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast episode posted before her death, it was quite sentimental for Doherty and her guest. The episode entitled "Let's Break The Big News... With Holly Marie Combs" was published on July 8, but was not shared to her Instagram platform.

During the interview, they discussed Combs' mother moving in with her and putting up Charmed memorabilia around their house. They also spoke about how much meeting fans at conventions meant to them, to see the impact that their entertainment left on people. Both of the actors ended up getting emotional and tearing up during their conversation. After recording the episode, the two ended up eating pizza and re-watching some of the episodes from their show together.

Listen to the full podcast episode, below.