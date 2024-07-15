Shannen Doherty’s Life and Career in Photos

Shannen Doherty had a successful, infamous, long career as an actress, podcast host, speaker and author in Hollywood.

From getting her start as Jenny Wilder in Little House on the Prairie on television in 1982 to playing Maggie in the rom-com dance film Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Doherty's early days as an actress were filled with wholesome fun.

Later, she burst onto the scene as a bad girl with roles like Heather Duke in Heathers and her iconic role as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210.

She also made a name for herself as the witch Prue Halliwell in the '00s series Charmed alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs.

Doherty made an appearance later in her career on Dancing With the Stars, where she was partnered with Mark Ballas in Season 10.

She starred in her own reality TV show in 2012 called Shannen Says, which documented her relationship with Kurt Iswarienko as they planned their wedding.

Most recently, she was the host of the podcast Let's Be Clear.

Doherty was married three times: once to Ashley Hamilton from Oct. 1993 to April 1994, then to Rick Salomon in 2002, which was annulled after nine months, and finally, to Kurt Iswarienko until she filed for divorce in 2023.

The actress was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 1999 and breast cancer in 2015.

By 2017, Doherty announced that her cancer was in remission.

However, the cancer returned in 2019 and had advanced to stage four. She announced in 2023 that her cancer had spread to her brain and was terminal.

She passed away due to cancer at her home in Malibu, Calif., on July 13, 2024, at age 53.

Below, see photos of Doherty throughout her life and career.